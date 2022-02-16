Purple Heart recipient, bride get dream wedding as thank you for service from Tampa Bay farm

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – A couple received the wedding of the dreams thanks to a Tampa Bay farm.

Ivan and Sara Sears met in high school and became best friends prior to Ivan losing both of his legs to an IED in Afghanistan.

Ivan received two Purple Heart medals and Sara was beside him during the recovery process.

After recovery, Ivan began training for wheelchair racing. With Sara’s support, he competed in the Warrior Games, winning gold and silver medals there as well as the Invictus Games.

The couple’s first true date was the Marine Corps Ball, where Sara was introduced to Ivan’s friends and comrades.

They later attended Ivan’s best friend’s “Mission I Do” wedding at Old McMicky’s Farm in Odessa,

“And that’s when things got serious,” Sara said.

With only a civil ceremony at the courthouse, they dreamed of a wedding they never had.

Thanks to Old McMicky’s Farm and the farm’s “Mission I Do” program, Sara and Ivan’s dream wedding became a reality thanks to the farm’s Mission I Do program which provides free all-inclusive weddings to active duty military and veterans.

“The wedding was not a gift from the farm. The gift of the wedding was from Ivan to his bride Sara, fully earned by his service to his country,” Old McMicky’s Farm owner Ralph Zuckerman said.

As a surprise to Ivan and Sara, the farm also arranged for a full Dress Blue Marine Corp Sword Arch Ceremony to honor Ivan.

Sears is still active duty serving in the United States Marine Corps.

To learn more about the Mission I Do program you can visit Old McMicky’s farm’s website