PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies issued a Purple Alert for a missing 53-year-old woman.

Deputies said they are searching for Marie Hull. Hall stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs around 240 pounds.

Deputies said Hull was last seen in the Laburnum Drive area of Port Richey on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts and sandals.

Hull may be driving a white 2010 Nissan Altima bearing Ohio tag JMM3653.

Anyone with information on Hull’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 2.