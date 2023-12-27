TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix is kicking off the new year with four new stores, including one in the greater Tampa Bay area.

The Florida-based grocer will open two Florida stores, one in Wesley Chapel and one in Panama City. The other brand-new stores are in Georgia and Kentucky.

Here is a look at the new stores opening soon:

The store in Kentucky is Publix’s first in the Bluegrass State. Publix previously announced that it plans to build at least four more stores in Kentucky.

Publix opened its first store in 1930 in Winter Haven. The grocery chain has more than 1,300 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.