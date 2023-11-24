PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As thousands of shoppers headed to the Prime Outlet Mall in Wesley Chapel on Friday evening, about 150 protestors gathered on State Road 56 to voice their thoughts on the war in Gaza.

With flags of Palestine and bullhorns, they chanted; “Free, free Palestine.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol had a large presence to prevent any problems. The sheriff’s office had tow trucks in place to remove any vehicles that obstructed the road and paramedics stayed in a staging area in case there were injuries. But the protest remained peaceful and the streets were not blocked.

The protest happened just hours after 24 hostages were released by Hamas in Israel.

Tampa Attorney Mark Wright has just returned from Israel where he visited wounded Israeli soldiers in hospitals and met with the families of some of the hostages.

Wright says he thinks today’s release is a start, but he has concerns after speaking with friends in Israel after the release of the hostages began.

“They are thankful that these children and mothers are going to be released today. They are also very concerned about the Israeli soldiers that were taken hostage, as well as these girls, these young women from the music fest that were brutally attacked and raped and they may never be released because Hamas does not want the world to hear what they did,” said Wright.

The hostage release comes after days of detailed negotiations. Wright says he does not feel the hostage release is the end.

“Do I see this as one positive light in a terrible situation? I do, but I know this is still going on and this is still the beginning of what’s going to be a long fight for Israel to bring all of the families that are being held hostage home,” said Wright.

Pro-Palestinian activists staged Black Friday protests in major cities across the U.S. to demand a ceasefire in the conflict, according to the Associated Press.