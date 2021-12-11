Precautionary boil water notice lifted for parts of Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Utilities lifted a precautionary boil water notice Saturday, days after construction crews struck a 24-inch water main.
County officials say the water is safe for drinking and cooking.
The Precautionary boil water notice has been rescinded for residents in:
- Zephyr Ridge Community
- Shady Oaks Community
- Crystal Springs Community
- Bristol Meadows Subdivision
- Chancey Road – East of Morris Bridge Road to Paul S. Buchman Highway Zephyrhills Correctional Institution
A biological survey verified the water is safe for drinking and cooking. Pasco County Utilities has apologized for any inconveniences the precautionary boil water advisory may have caused.
For more information about services and water quality visit PascoCountyUtilities.com.