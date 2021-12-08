Precautionary boil water notice in effect for parts of Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice due to a water main break during construction.

The notice includes:

Zephy Ridge Community

Shady Oaks Community

Crystal Springs Community

Bristol Meadows Subdivision

Chancey Road – East of Morris Bridge Road to Paul S. Buchman Highway

Zephyrhills Correctional Institution

Until required bacteriological testing is completed, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute. Icemakers should be turned off, and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be discarded.

Officials said the water main break that caused the service interruption has been isolated, and water pressure is back to normal.

For more information about services and water quality visit PascoCountyUtilities.com.