HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies responded to a report of a possible weapon at a high school in Hudson Tuesday morning.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Fivay High School was put on “controlled campus” as a precaution while deputies investigate the report.

Local law enforcement will have a boosted presence at the school until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.