Possible threat prompts increased police presence at Spring Hill school

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There will be an increased police presence at Crews Lake Middle School in Spring Hill on Wednesday as authorities investigate a possible social media threat against the school.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office sent a Facebook alert about the alleged threat, which they learned of after receiving a tip.

Deputies said the school was placed on controlled campus status and an investiation is ongoing.

“The increased law enforcement presence is out of an abundance of caution,” authorities said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

