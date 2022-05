ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County has closed a portion of Morris Bridge Road in Zephyrhills due to a hole opening up in the road.

According to the county, the road is closed between State Road 54 and Chancey Road as a safety precaution.

(Courtesy: Pasco County)

The affected area is about 4-feet wide and is the middle of the northbound lane. The county has called a geotechnical team to scene to determine the stability of the road.

Signs along Morris Bridge Road are directing drivers to alternate routes.