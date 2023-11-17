PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey city employee is facing charges after deputies allege he had child pornography in his possession, and also had animals perform sexual acts on him.

The man, Jeffrey Singleton, happens to be the city’s only code enforcement officer, a job that all comes down to residents’ quality of life, according to City Manager Matthew Coppler who spoke with 8 On Your Side about the situation on his fifth day on the job.

“That’s really what the job’s about,” Coppler said. “Going around making sure the rules and regulations the city has in place related to how a property looks and the life safety issues evolve with how the property looks is being maintained with how the code requires.”

Some say the job comes with a monumental workload, something only Singleton was expected to handle. The issue was brought to city council back in August.

“It’s like having one police officer run your city for eight hours—that’s what we’re looking at,” Revenue Manager Veronica Hanson told city council on Aug. 8. “It’s one person who has to do all of it and still get out there and find more.”

Court documents say the 56-year-old had 33 files containing child pornography and 21 files showing sexual activity with animals.

The horrifying allegations have left the city without a code enforcement officer.

“The council was willing to add additional staff, so there’s a lot of work going on right now in offices to see what our options are,” Coppler said.

He said that after Singleton’s arrest, other city staff members have pitched in to help cover the workload. He hopes to assure residents that he and his team are working on solutions.

“It is the top priority of everyone in the office working to make sure nothing falls through the cracks,” he said. “It may slow down a little but, but we’re still going to proceed.”

As of this writing, Coppler was unable say if Singleton will keep his job.

He said he’s looking at resources from nearby communities to figure out something in the meantime.