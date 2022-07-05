PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey woman was arrested Friday for allegedly locking two child in a room for hours without air conditioning, according to Pasco County deputies.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Pamela Rose Boyd, 57, locked a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old in a small room for hours at the time.

An affidavit described the room as a “lanai, with solid walls and no exterior ventilation” that w The document said the room was around 90 degrees Fahrenheit with no climate control when authorities stepped in the room at 6 p.m.

A deputy described the room as being empty except for two mattresses on the floor and a bucket the children would use to urinate. The room would be locked with a padlock and could only be accessed from inside Boyd’s home.

The sheriff’s office said at one point, the children ended up playing in their urine while locked in the room.

The investigation found that the children were locked in the room at night for the past few months, according to the affidavit. The deputy who wrote the report said Boyd told investigators she left the children in the room for around seven hours.

The children were said to have autism, ADD, ADHD, and ODD. Boyd was arrested on two charges of aggravated child abuse.