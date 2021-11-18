Port Richey neighborhood with history of cars crashing into homes wants safer road

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – People in one Tampa Bay area neighborhood are demanding answers after a series of car crashes. Multiple drivers have lost control, slamming into homes and leaving residents scared to go out in their own yards.

All day long, crews worked to restore electricity to Jasmine Boulevard after a car crashed into a power pole.

“All our neighbors, we’re all angry, frustrated, want something done,” said Karen Wallenta who lives on Jasmine Boulevard.

Just feet away, a home sits in shambles, looking like a bomb went off when in fact a car went in and demolished part of the structure. A crash that happened in July of this year.

“I think her house had been run into 2-3 times. She was in the news about a couple of months ago for the exact same issue,” said Les Sanabria, who lives a couple of houses down from the ruined home.

In August 2020, an SUV crashed into the same house. A 5 year history of the home shared by Florida Highway Patrol would make you think there’s a target on the building, but neighbors say the target is on everyone living along this stretch of Jasmine Boulevard.

“Neighbor next door down there, they’ve taken out their car, totaled it. Same with this neighbor here,” said Wallenta.

These neighbors say they have reached out to Pasco County officials.

“We’ve already tried to make a complaint with the county. They say they’re not going to do anything because it’s a through road for ambulances or firefighters, or anything like that. So they’re not going to put in speed bumps, and they can’t really do anything at this point,” said Sanabria.

Eight On Your Side reached out to county officials. They tell us they’re looking at possible improvements to the roadway.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t take somebody’s life to make a change,” said Sanabria.