Port Richey man charged with sexual battery on 13-year-old girl

Pasco County

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port Richey man is behind bars accused of sexual battery on a teenage girl.

Officials with the Pinellas Park Police Department say, Terence Phillips, 51, was staying with the girl and her family because his Port Richey home didn’t have power.

The teen told detectives that the sexual battery took place in the early morning hours on Saturday, Feb. 20, Phillips came into her room and sexually battered her in her bed.

Police responded to the house that same day to speak with the victim.

Phillips was arrested on Thursday and was charged with two counts of felony sexual battery.

He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $200,000 bond.

