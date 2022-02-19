Port Richey man attacked by 3 men after car crash

Pasco County

Police lights. (Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey man was assaulted by three men after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that a red sedan was going east on SR-54 when it passed another vehicle, a Chrysler 300, and abruptly stopped.

The Chrysler ended up hitting the rear end of the sedan in what troopers described as a minor collision.

The FHP said the sedan’s three occupants exited the vehicle and attacked the driver of the Chrysler, the 45-year-old man from Port Richey, by punching and kicking him in the highway.

The three men left the man with minor injuries, according to an incident report.

Troopers said the assailants were described as three men having darker skin, short hair, and black T-shirts.

If you have information on the situation, call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

