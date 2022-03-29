NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey man was arrested for the second time in two months for exposing himself in public, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Kyle Warren Nichols, 33, was on the beach at the Robert Reese Memorial Park when he exposed his genitals and performed a sex act on himself.

Only adults saw the man’s genitals, but deputies said there were children in the area nearby. A witness captured the incident on camera, according to an affidavit.

The sheriff’s office said after Nichols was taken into custody, he continued to touch himself inappropriately in the back of a PSO patrol car.

The affidavit said Nichols was arrested on Jan. 29, 2022, for a similar incident.