Port Richey issues boil water notice

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Port Richey has issued a boil water notice after an 8-inch water main break.

This notice is only for the service area of Marina Palms and Bayou Vista, as well as US Highway 19 South of the Pithlachascotee River Bridge in Port Richey.

The city is advising residents that all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute.

The “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. The boil water notice is typically in effect for 3 working days, beginning the day the pressure is lost.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to the City of Port Richey at 727-816-1900, ext. 2.