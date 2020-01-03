Port Richey family hit multiple times by vandal, deputies say not enough evidence

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey family fears the vandal they dealt with all throughout 2019 will follow them into the new year.

“You just want to scream,” said Debbie Stockland.

For the last year, the Stockland family claims a man their daughter knows has been terrorizing their family, all because of what they call “a beef.”

8 On Your Side is not reporting his name because law enforcement has not formally labeled him as a suspect, nor has he been charged with a crime.

The Stocklands say it started with him spray-painting their house. Then, they found tires slashed on cars in their driveway, and nails dumped out in the road in front of their home.

They filed multiple reports with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. However, without more proof, the sheriff’s office tells 8 On Your Side there’s not much it can do.

“And then we put up security cameras, but that didn’t stop him,” Debbie Stockland explained.

Now the Stocklands claim their tormentor has turned to flinging rocks at their cars, hiding from behind their neighbor’s bushes to avoid being caught on camera leaving behind dents and a cracked windshield.

Their security cameras captured the rock hitting the car in the middle of the night.

So far, the Stocklands have spent 900 bucks on new tires, plus another $2,500 to install surveillance. But they couldn’t put a price on finally having some peace.

“He’s bold, he’s brazen,” Debbie Stockland said. “I don’t know if it will stop before someone gets hurt.”

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says deputies have approached the alleged suspect who has denied any involvement. Without further evidence, the cases will remain inactive.