Port Richey couple didn’t call for help after 1-year-old fell off balcony, deputies say

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County couple is facing charges after deputies say they failed to call for medical care when a 14-month-old fell off a second-story balcony.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Cristina Jiminez-Gomez and 23-year-old David Gomez-Diaz on Friday night at the Wind Tree Apartments in Port Richey.

When deputies got to the scene around 7 p.m., they say firefighters were evaluating a 1-year-old child who had fallen off a second-story screened-in balcony. Firefighters told deputies the child was being flown to St. Joe’s Hospital to be checked for internal injuries.

According to an arrest report, Jiminez-Gomez first told deputies she saw the child fall off the balcony but didn’t call 911 because the child didn’t seem hurt. Deputies say she later changed her story and claimed she didn’t see the child fall because she was too busy cooking dinner.

Deputies say Gomez-Diaz also changed his story. He first told deputies he wasn’t home when the child fell. The arrest report says he then said he was home but didn’t see the child fall because “all the children were running around and playing with each other.”

According to deputies, Gomez-Diaz first told them he believed one of the older children opened the door and the 1-year-old walked out and fell through the screen. Deputies say he then changed his story and said he came home from work and found the sliding glass door to the patio open along with a hole in the screen. He told deputies he didn’t call 911 because the child seemed “fine.”

Deputies then spoke with a witness who told them she was sitting outside when she heard a loud thud and a baby crying. The woman said she ran out and found a baby a couple of feet away from a pond crying hysterically. Deputies say she told them the baby was covered in dirt, limping and crying hysterically.

The woman said she then picked the baby up and started knocking on doors around the apartment complex. The arrest report says Gomez-Diaz opened his door when the woman knocked, grabbed the baby and closed the door.

The witness told deputies she called 911 because she was worried the baby had internal injuries.

Jiminez-Gomez and Gomez-Diaz were both arrested and charged with child neglect and obstructing without violence.

The arrest report released by deputies does not include information on the child’s condition.

