Port Richey bar collecting donations for fallen Pinellas deputy’s family

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – When Nick Overbeck heard what happened to Pinellas deputy Michael Magli, he knew he needed to do something.

Overbeck is a former Pasco County Sheriff’s deputy, but his connection to Magli was much stronger than that.

“I actually knew Deputy Magli. I coached him in high school football. I was his football coach,” said Overbeck. “So it was even more personal to me. “

Overbeck now owns The Nauti Oar, a bar and restaurant in Port Richey. He put out a donation jar for people to give cash or gift cards for the Magli family.

“We’re trying to gear it to feed the family so you don’t have to worry about cooking in a time of distress. I mean there are two children that are left behind,” said Overbeck. “We figured the longer you don’t have to worry about what’s for dinner, the better.”

The restaurant has only been open a couple of weeks, but already customers are applauding the effort. Peter Petrides is one of them.

“It’s horrible what happened,” said Petrides. “And for Nick to step up and do this, it’s awesome.”

Overbeck says the fundraiser has only been going on for a short time, and the community support has been incredible. “The support has been great,” said Overbeck. “I think we’ve been doing it for a day and a half now and we’ve raised almost 500 dollars.”

For more information on the fundraising effort, you can check out their Facebook page.