Police searching for porch pirate in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – New Port Richey police are on the hunt for a porch pirate.
Police say the suspect entered the front porch of the victim’s home and removed an Amazon package that was delivered about 20 minutes prior.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information, please contact Officer T. Berge at 727-232-8950.
