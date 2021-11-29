Zephyrhills police searching for missing 13-year-old

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Zephyrhills Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager.

Police say 13-year-old Jayden Walker was reported missing from the area of 16th Avenue and 1st St, Zephyrhills and was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Walker is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Winnie the Pooh onesie and white and red Nike shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the Zephyrhills Police Department at (813) 780-0050 Option 1.

