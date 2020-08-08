Police searching for missing teen with mental health disabilities

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The New Port Richey Police Department needs your help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon.

Police say Jessica Swanson was last seen in the area of 7138 Oakwood Avenue with a backpack, bags, and wearing a black fitted shirt, black yoga pants, and white shoes.

Swanson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Swanson has mental health disabilities and has not been taking her medications.

If you see her please call the New Port Richey Police Department.