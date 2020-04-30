Police: Search underway for suspect who shot, killed 53-year-old man in Dade City

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Dade City police are asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a 53-year-old man.

According to police, the shooting happened overnight after the suspect, 32-year-old Malcolm Jamal Morgan, and the victim were involved in a physical altercation. At some point, Morgan pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the upper body. The victim was taken by ambulance to Advent Heath Dade City, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Morgan is a black male, approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall and has a thin build. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Morgan’s whereabouts, please contact the Dade City Police Department at 352-521-1493

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering rewards up to $3,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in violent crimes. You can remain anonymous. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

