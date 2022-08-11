PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.

The shooting took place near the intersection of US Highway 98 and Payne Road. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are assisting the Dade City Police Department

“While PSO was not involved in the initial incident in any way, PSO members have a large presence in this area while they assist DCPD. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement in holding crime scenes with forensics,” deputies said in a tweet.

Additional information was not immediately provided.

