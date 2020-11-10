Police release video of officer-involved shooting at New Port Richey pub

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Lisa Langford admits she is still in shock. It was almost a week ago that she heard the shots rang out.

“We heard, ‘drop it, drop it, drop it,’ and then gunfire,” Langford recalled. “And it was clear that it was gunfire to us.”

Langford owns Lis’s Pieces, a boutique in downtown New Port Richey, right next door to Sullivan’s Boulevard Bar, where an officer-involved shooting happened last Tuesday. On Monday, New Port Richey police released surveillance video of the shooting. News Channel 8 also obtained the 911 call to the police department.

The video shows 56-year-old Guy Able pacing back and forth. When the officers arrived, they raise their weapons and he points a gun at them. The officers opened fire, killing him.

Langford explains the bar used to occupy a portion of her shop, so there is no secure wall between the two businesses.

“It couldn’t have been closer. I mean the only thing separating us was drywall at that point,” said Langford. “And, you know, afterthought, he could have very easily come into our store.”

No one called 911, instead, the bartender who was nervous about Able’s demeanor called her boss. Her boss called non-emergency dispatch asking for officers to be sent to the bar.

“There’s a guy in there like totally out of his mind. Talking about shooting people. She said she’s just scared to death,” the caller told police dispatch. “She said that, um, it seems like when somebody comes in he’s like talking about shooting ’em and just really out of his mind.”

Langford is just pleased officers handled the situation the way they did. She knows it could have gone south at any moment.

“We kind of peeked out and said is it safe and they said it’s safe. And, I said okay, now what happened? They just said it was a police shooting,” said Langford. “The police did the firing and the suspect was down.”

