TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person died in an early morning crash on County Road 54 in Zephyrhills Wednesday.

Police responded to a wreck on County Road 54 and 16th Street at about 5:15 a.m.

There is no word on what led to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information.

Police have blocked off the intersection until further notice. Drivers can use Geiger Road and State Road 54 as alternate routes.