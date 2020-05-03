Police: Dade City man hit, killed by CSX train

Breaking News
DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Dade City Police Department is investigating a fatal train crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at the Tuskegee Avenue railroad crossing.

Witnesses told police a 41-year-old Hispanic male crossed the tracks, walking westbound toward the 89 Bypass when he was hit by a southbound CSX train.

Police say the railroad crossing gates and flashing lights appeared to be functioning properly at the time of the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

