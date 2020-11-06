Police: Armed man shot, killed by officers at New Port Richey bar after threatening to shoot people

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port Richey man is dead after he pulled a gun out and pointed it towards officers while at a New Port Richey bar.

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, officers arrived to a call of an unwanted guest at Sullivan’s Boulevard Lounge.

The caller advised that Guy Able, 56, was inside the bar talking about and threatened to shoot people as they were walking inside.

When officers arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with Able, he pulled out a gun and pointed it towards the officers.

The officers shot Able and resuscitation efforts were made. He later died due to his injuries and was pronounced dead at North Bay Hospital.

At this time there is no word on possible suspensions into the officer’s actions.