HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – “We’re not done looking for my son, that day will never happen,” said Terry Braddy.

Terry’s son, Timothy James Braddy, often referred to as T.J., was reported missing in Oregon on Dec. 9th.

Four days later, his truck was found at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Centralia Road in Hernando County.

There was no sign of T.J., leaving his parents desperate for answers.

“It’s like a rollercoaster,” Terry said.

“A really bad emotional rollercoaster,” T.J.’s mother, Kimberly Braddy continued.

The ’emotional rollercoaster’ continued last week, when deputies in Pasco County found human bones just under 17 miles from where T.J.’s truck was found three months ago.

“We believe that he had fractured his lower left leg before, and there was a fracture in his head area kind of near his left eye as well,” said Britney Morris with Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Comment after comment, people began to notice the striking resemblance – asking the question, could this be T.J.?

“Everything lined up, the guy in the woods had a broken leg, so did T.J.,” Kimberly explained. “The guy in the woods had a fractured eye, so did T.J.”

She said it all came down to a femur rod in T.J.’s right leg.

“We gave the name of the hospital to the detective, and the detective traced it down and the VIN numbers didn’t match,” Kimberly said.

It wasn’t T.J., bringing Kimberly a sense of relief that her son could still be out there somewhere.

“But then my heart started hurting for the family of the deceased because I know what we’re going through,” she said.

8 On Your Side Reporter Nicole Rogers asked, “If Timothy is watching this right now, what do you want him to know?”

“I love you very much; come home,” Kimberly pleaded. “Whatever you’re dealing with, it doesn’t matter, I don’t care.”

“If he hears this, just please come home,” Terry added.

Pasco deputies still need your help in identifying the bones found.

They say it’s an adult male with a fracture to his lower left leg and a fracture to the left side of his head.

They describe the clothing as Sean John jeans with a size 36 waist, a collared shirt, Adidas shorts, plaid boxers, and size 10.5 Nike sneakers.

As for T.J., deputies in Hernando County “used technology to attempt to identify the location of his cellular device, conducted neighborhood and business canvasses, checked with residents/businesses who had surveillance cameras in the area, had bloodhounds come in, the HCSO Aviation Unit flew three flights, we had deputies with drones, we had the Civilian Mounted Unit and the Mounted Patrol out there, and our COPPS deputies walked the area on foot and utilized side by sides for a larger search.”

Because HCSO’s case was for a call on an abandoned truck, not a missing person, deputies have since closed T.J.’s case.

8 On Your Side was told there was a possibility T.J. was seen in Citrus County.

We caught up with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office that said that’s not true, but T.J.’s phone did ping near the Citrus County line near U.S. 19.

Other than that, their deputies have not received any sort of tips or anyone claiming to have seen T.J.

“Our hearts go out to this gentleman’s family as they continue to search for their loved one,” said a statement released by Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. “Our office will provide any needed assistance to that of the HCSO should they require it.”

So, who’s looking for T.J.?

The missing person case is actually being conducted by Grants Pass Police Department all the way back in Oregon, where he was originally reported missing on Dec. 9.

8 On Your Side has reached out to GPPD, but has not heard back as of the time this article was written.