1 dead after small plane crashes in Pasco County backyard

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person died after their plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Pasco County Tuesday morning.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said the plane went down in the area of State Road 54 and Grand Oaks Boulevard.

The fire department said it will not speculate what caused the crash, but said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is on the way to the scene to investigate.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.

LATEST STORIES: