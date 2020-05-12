1  of  2
Breaking News
News Channel 8 to hold COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Tuesday; Submit your questions now Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

1 dead after small plane crashes in Pasco County backyard

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person died after their plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Pasco County Tuesday morning.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said the plane went down in the area of State Road 54 and Grand Oaks Boulevard.

The fire department said it will not speculate what caused the crash, but said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is on the way to the scene to investigate.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss