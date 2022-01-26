Pasco moped rider dies after driver runs stop sign, hits him, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Holiday man died after the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into his moped this week, authorities said.

According to a report, the crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Colony Road and Fairwinds Road, which turns into Lake Karl Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the victim was riding a Yamaha QT50 east on Lake Karl Drive, and stopped at the intersection before making a left turn.

A Ford F-150 was heading west on Fairwinds, but did not stop for the stop sign and entered the intersection, where it collided with the moped.

The moped rider, age 40, suffered serious injuries and later died, the Highway Patrol said.

The 55-year-old truck driver, a Spring Hill man, was not hurt. The report did not mention whether he was arrested or cited.