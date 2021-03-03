PHOTOS: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office welcomes first Live Find K9

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has added a new member to its ranks.

In a press release, the department said K9 Maddie, a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever had joined its K9 unit.

The dog is the agency’s first Live Find K9, meaning she’s been specially trained to locate people that are still alive after a disaster, such as a building collapse or a hurricane. K9 Maddie and her handler, Dep. Robert Lewis are state certified for search and rescue efforts, and will soon be federally certified.

Maddie is named after Maddie Moore, who passed away suddenly in 2017. The sheriff’s office said Moore had wished to pursue a career in forensics, and that her family felt K9 Maddie’s work would be a wonderful way to fulfill her dream.