ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said that a person was killed Monday after a shooting in Zephyrhills.

Deputies said that the shooting happened after two people got into a dispute in the area of Gall Boulevard.

According to the sheriff’s office, one adult was wounded in the altercation and was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing. However, there is no threat to the public.