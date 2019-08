LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was trapped in their car after a pole fell on her car after a tree blew over.

Pasco Fire Rescue says the accident happened on Livingston Road just north of County Line Road.

Duke Energy has removed the lines from around the vehicle.

Thankfully the woman was uninjured and there was very little damage to her car however, Livingston Road is currently shut down in both directions until about 7:30 P.M.