PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person in Pasco County is among the four deaths related to Hurricane Idalia, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The deaths that have been reported as of Monday include one in each of the following counties: Alachua, Brevard, Dixie, and Pasco, officials said.

Local district medical examiners report any suspected deaths from a hurricane to the Medical Examiners Commission, which confirms whether or not a death is storm related, according to officials.

Officials will release more information as necessary.