LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Person flown to TGH after crashing into power pole

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A person is being flown to Tampa General Hospital after crashing into a power pole snapping it in half.

Pasco County Fire Rescue says the crash happened at the intersection of Little Road and Kish Drive at approximately at 10:30 p.m.

According to officials, responders on the scene pulled a person out from the vehicle which caught on fire following the crash.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss