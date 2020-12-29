Person flown to TGH after crashing into power pole

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A person is being flown to Tampa General Hospital after crashing into a power pole snapping it in half.

Pasco County Fire Rescue says the crash happened at the intersection of Little Road and Kish Drive at approximately at 10:30 p.m.

According to officials, responders on the scene pulled a person out from the vehicle which caught on fire following the crash.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.