Person flown to TGH after crashing into power pole

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A person is being flown to Tampa General Hospital after crashing into a power pole snapping it in half.
Pasco County Fire Rescue says the crash happened at the intersection of Little Road and Kish Drive at approximately at 10:30 p.m.
According to officials, responders on the scene pulled a person out from the vehicle which caught on fire following the crash.
Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.
