TAMPA (WFLA) – A 68-year-old Port Richey man was killed after a pedestrian-involved crash in New Port Richey on Thursday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old New Port Richey man driving a Dodge Charger eastbound on Old County Road 54 at the intersection of Erin Brook Drive around 10:41 p.m. when the pedestrian walked into the path of the vehicle.

The 68-year-old died due to injuries sustained in the crash.