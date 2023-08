PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died while attempting to cross a highway in Pasco County around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 29-year-old man from Springhill was traveling southbound on US-19, north of Emerald Boulevard in a Ford truck.

That’s when a 28-year-old man from Holiday attempted to cross the highway, entering the path of the Ford.

The victim died at the scene of the crash.