PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a New Port Richey man dead on Friday.
Troopers said the 49-year-old was hit by a pickup truck as he walked along a fog line on Bowman Road, west of U.S. 41, and landed in a grass shoulder.
The driver did not render aid and kept going.
Investigators suspect the incident occurred sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning. The man was pronounced dead at 8:56 a.m. Friday.
Neither the victim nor the driver have been identified.
LATEST STORIES:
- Revenue at Universal theme parks down 81%
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Pasco County
- Current Disney employees start food pantry for cast members who lost jobs
- Second stimulus checks: How negotiations went from optimistic to ugly
- Driver suspected of dragging, killing California bicyclist in 2017 is captured in Australia