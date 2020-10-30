Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a New Port Richey man dead on Friday.

Troopers said the 49-year-old was hit by a pickup truck as he walked along a fog line on Bowman Road, west of U.S. 41, and landed in a grass shoulder.

The driver did not render aid and kept going.

Investigators suspect the incident occurred sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning. The man was pronounced dead at 8:56 a.m. Friday.

Neither the victim nor the driver have been identified.

