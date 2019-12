PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed in a collision on U.S. 19 early Friday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near New York Avenue in Hudson, blocking traffic in the area.

Authorities have not identified the victim or provided further information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

