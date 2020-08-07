Pedestrian in wheelchair injured after being hit by vehicle in Bayonet Point

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after a car hit their wheelchair on the side of a road in Bayonet Point Friday morning.

The collison happened in the area of State Road 52 and Zimmerman Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Authorities said the individual was left with serious injuries and was taken to Bayonet Hospital.

It’s unclear if the driver faces charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

