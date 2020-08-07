Pedestrian in wheelchair injured after being hit by vehicle in Bayonet Point

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after a car hit their wheelchair on the side of a road in Bayonet Point Friday morning.
The collison happened in the area of State Road 52 and Zimmerman Road shortly before 8 a.m.
Authorities said the individual was left with serious injuries and was taken to Bayonet Hospital.
It’s unclear if the driver faces charges.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
