HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Thursday morning while attempting to cross a street in Holiday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 58-year-old woman was attempting to cross U.S. 19 near Bonita Road at about 2:25 a.m. when she was hit by a car, troopers said.

The woman was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries, troopers said.

No other details were immediately released.