Pedestrian hit at Pasco County intersection, fire rescue crew says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a pedestrian-related crash.

According to the fire rescue’s Twitter page, a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Trilby Road at US-301.

#ALERT: On scene of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Trilby Rd at US-301 in Trilby. 1 patient is being airlifted to a local hospital as a trauma alert. Watch for responders in the area. #Breaking #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/GBUQQvmPJD — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) September 13, 2019

One patient is being airlifted to Bayonet Point Hospital as a trauma alert.

A spokesperson with Pasco Fire Rescue told 8 On Your Side the patient is an adult male.

Florida Highway Patrol is now handling the incident.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.