Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have shut down a portion of a highway in Pasco County after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle there on Friday morning.

The accident happened at Old County Road 54 and Little Road.

Authorities did not provide any further information regarding the pedestrian, but said the intersection will be closed until further notice.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes and to move over for first responders in the area.

