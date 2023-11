PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died after being hit by two cars Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 7:15 p.m., a 59-year-old man from Hudson was hit at the intersection of SR-52 and Paradise Pointe Way.

In successive order, a 42-year-old Hudson woman in a Kia Sorento struck the man, followed by a 72-year-old Port Richey woman in a Toyota Sienna.

The victim died at the scene of the crash.

Both drivers were not injured.