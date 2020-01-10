Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Pasco Co.

ARIPEKA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County investigators aren’t saying much about a fatal pedestrian crash in Aripeka.
Just before 3 Thursday afternoon, somebody hit and killed a person walking near Old Dixie Highway and Aripeka Road.
On a stretch of Aripeka Road, Deputies concentrated their efforts on a car pulled off to the side. Several sheriff cruisers lined the road.
Not far away, there was another scene. There, deputies surrounded a P.T. Cruiser smashed into a power pole, with its windshield shattered on the passenger side.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson will only say it is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident and won’t say if the victim who was run over is male or female.
Investigators removed items from the P.T. cruiser. They lined-up brown paper bags, like ones typically used to store evidence.
8 On Your Side doesn’t know if the driver intentionally ran over the victim, or if this is an accident.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said people involved in this crash are cooperating with investigators.
As it stands right now, News Channel 8 doesn’t know how or if the two crime scenes are connected.
No arrests have been made.
