Breaking News
MacDill lockdown lifted; suspect found in Hernando County

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Pasco Co.

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARIPEKA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County investigators aren’t saying much about a fatal pedestrian crash in Aripeka.

Just before 3 Thursday afternoon, somebody hit and killed a person walking near Old Dixie Highway and Aripeka Road.

On a stretch of Aripeka Road, Deputies concentrated their efforts on a car pulled off to the side. Several sheriff cruisers lined the road.

Not far away, there was another scene.  There, deputies surrounded a P.T. Cruiser smashed into a power pole, with its windshield shattered on the passenger side.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson will only say it is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident and won’t say if the victim who was run over is male or female.

Investigators removed items from the P.T. cruiser. They lined-up brown paper bags, like ones typically used to store evidence.

8 On Your Side doesn’t know if the driver intentionally ran over the victim, or if this is an accident.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said people involved in this crash are cooperating with investigators.

As it stands right now, News Channel 8 doesn’t know how or if the two crime scenes are connected.

No arrests have been made.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss