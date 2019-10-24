Old complaint resurfaces after woman claims she was groped at Scream-A-Geddon

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Lauren Klink came to Scream-A-Geddon thinking she would get the scare of a lifetime. Instead, she left with a horrible mental scar.

“He grabbed me and he held me and he prevented me from leaving so he could do it again,” she told 8 On Your Side’s Melanie Michael Wednesday.

The Tampa woman recounted her real-life horror inside the Dade City park.

She claims a prisoner actor inside the park’s Black Prison Pool, groped her while they were one-on-one.

“And then he took his hand and he placed it down my lower back onto my butt, to guide me through the house, and that’s when an alarm went through my body, this is a little uncomfortable,” Klink said.

Klink filed a report with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and detectives are looking into the battery claim. No one has been arrested.

Tampa attorney Bryant Camareno thinks the he said-she said case inside a dark attraction with no security cameras or witnesses will be tough moving forward.

“From a prosecutor’s standpoint, they could have a heard time proving it,” Camareno said. “I think they would have to prove identity, who was the culprit, who was the alleged suspect? Second, what was his intent? Was his intent to grope her?” Camareno wondered.

Meanwhile, 8 On Your Side learned about a warrant issued for a 2017 case, involving two workers at Scream-A-Geddon.

The warrant was issued for Jose Eduardo Saldana-Hernandez, said Kevin Doll, a spokesman with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Doll said the man worked at the park in 2017 and is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, who also worked at the park.

A spokeswoman for the horror park sent the following statement to News Channel 8 regarding the most 2017 incident:

The allegation of assault against the out-of-state independent contractor in September 2017 was investigated by the Pasco County Sheriff’s office. Neither the victim, nor, independent contractor were ever employees of Scream-A-Geddon. Scream-A-Geddon fully cooperated with the Sheriff’s Office on this investigation and no charges were filed by the Sheriff’s Office. We have not heard from the Pasco County Sheriff’s office regarding this investigation since 2017. We take these matters very seriously. The safety and security of our guests is paramount, and always a priority. All additional inquires can be directed to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office. Vanessa Evans

