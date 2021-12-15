Pasco Mounted Posse dawns holiday garments for patrol

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse are dawning their holiday apparel Wednesday and Saturday night to patrol The Shops At Wiregrass.

In a photo posted to Facebook, three horses can be seen dressed in top hats, red noses and mistletoe just in time for the holidays. The sheriff’s office said the horses’ presence and high visibility are a fantastic crime deterrent, especially during the busy holiday season.

Deputies add that patrols are also a great way to connect with the community.

Shoppers and community members are encouraged to stop by and say hello if they’re in the area.