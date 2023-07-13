DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A rural pasture in Pasco County may soon be home to a new development, but a zoning ordinance designed to preserve the county’s simple lifestyle could get in the way.

A drive through almost anywhere in Pasco County used to be full of sights of orange groves and cow pastures, a scenic view many residents still enjoy in Dade City.

“We have a rural life where many homes are 1, 5, 10-acre lots,” Richard Riley explained.

It’s something Riley has been fighting to protect since he moved to the area in 2002.

“We the people called the northeast Pasco Concerned Citizens in 2006 got together and worked with the county commissioners and county administrator and set aside the acreage we have now in the rural protected area,” Riley said.

“So what are you trying to protect here?” 8 On Your Side reporter Nicole Rogers asked.

“I’m trying to protect the land and the density,” Riley responded.

Riley and many other Pasco County resident’s decades-long battle to preserve rural land came to fruition in 2016 with an ordinance.

The ordinance protects the land in the map below from major development.

“We thought it was going to be great and now, just last week, they said ‘oh, well we decided we’d like to take some of that protected area and develop it,'” Riley said, referring to a 39-acre plot of land on the corner of State Road 52 and Happy Hill Road.

The Pasco County Planning Commission is asking county commissioners to approve overturning the rural protections on the land, allowing developers to turn it into 117 single-family homes.

“The overall boundary in northeast Pasco has 61,700 acres of land,” development representative Clarke Hobby explained. “This is a tiny tiny little pin prick.”

“We’re trying to do something that’s responsible here, but this has been planned for residential development for 20 years so I don’t think we’re doing anything irresponsible,” he continued.

But for county residents like Riley, he’s worried this is just the beginning.

“The land use lawyers will just take that as a sign that ‘oh, now we can just keep on going and move right up in.’ I’m here to try to protect the rural area,” he explained. “I live it and I love it.”

There will be two Pasco County Commission meetings where the public can give their input on this topic. The details can be found on this sign that sits on the property:

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson is a stakeholder in Belly Wadding LLC, the company who wants to build the 117 single family homes on the 39-acre plot of land.

8 On Your Side reached out to his office for comment, but had not heard back by the time of this report.