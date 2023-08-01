WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County homeowner was surprised to find a curious alligator at her front door when she got up to investigate why her dog was “riled up.”

Lucia, the homeowner, told Amazon’s Ring that her video doorbell captured the unusual encounter outside her home in Wesley Chapel.

“That was the first time I saw the gator on my property, but I hadn’t been checking the camera for every activity,” Lucia said. “The reason why I did check it was because my dog barked while I was sleeping at 4:30 and when I woke up later, I looked to see what got her riled up.”

(Ring)

After Lucia’s “shock of seeing that gator,” she’s been diligently checking her app to see if her camera has captured another sighting of the gator.

“No further sightings other than armadillos and possums,” she said.

“My neighborhood has a lot of ponds, there’s one behind my house and across the street. I do love gators and have a lot of neighbors that are protective of them.”